Man Charged With Stealing CFD Ambulance After 80-Mile Police Pursuit

A Chicago man accused of leading authorities on an 80-mile pursuit after he stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance is facing criminal charges. Benjamin Herrington has been charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Police say the defendant took the ambulance yesterday afternoon while it was parked on West Cermak Road. Authorities pursued Herrington down the Stevenson Expressway until a tire blew out on the ambulance near downstate Dwight.