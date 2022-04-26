      Weather Alert

Man Charged With Stealing CFD Ambulance After 80-Mile Police Pursuit

Apr 26, 2022 @ 1:29pm

A Chicago man accused of leading authorities on an 80-mile pursuit after he stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance is facing criminal charges. Benjamin Herrington has been charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Police say the defendant took the ambulance yesterday afternoon while it was parked on West Cermak Road. Authorities pursued Herrington down the Stevenson Expressway until a tire blew out on the ambulance near downstate Dwight.

Popular Posts
New Details in Fatal Crest Hill Shooting
Authorities announce updates in deadly Shorewood shooting
The driver of the cattle hauler that shut down I-80 charged with DUI
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet to Hold 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Defense Calls For Mistrial In Jeremy Boshears First Degree Murder Trial
Connect With Us Listen To Us On