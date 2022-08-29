Man Cited For Hitting State Trooper In Cook Co.

File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A man is being cited for a violating Scott’s Law after hitting a state police squad car last week in Cook County. The accident happened Thursday morning on Mannheim Road, over I-290. Authorities say a trooper was stationary on the right shoulder assisting a stopped driver with emergency lights activated when the squad car was sideswiped by a Dodge van. There were no injuries reported. The driver of the van was issued a citation.