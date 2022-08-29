1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Cited For Hitting State Trooper In Cook Co.

August 29, 2022 12:00PM CDT
File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A man is being cited for a violating Scott’s Law after hitting a state police squad car last week in Cook County.  The accident happened Thursday morning on Mannheim Road, over I-290.  Authorities say a trooper was stationary on the right shoulder assisting a stopped driver with emergency lights activated when the squad car was sideswiped by a Dodge van.  There were no injuries reported.  The driver of the van was issued a citation.

