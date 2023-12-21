1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Confesses to Killing in Joliet

December 20, 2023 11:22PM CST
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Joliet. It was at 12:48 p.m. that Joliet Police were called to the 1500 block of North Larkin Avenue after a 911 call was made by a 21-year-old male who informed authorities that he wanted to turn himself for an unknown crime. When officers met with the male, he had told Police that he had killed someone at his home in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane.

Upon conducting an immediate welfare check at the residence on Langsford Lane, Officers located an unresponsive 48-year-old female who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds, inside of the home. Officers transported the detained male to the Joliet Police Department for questioning. Identification of the male is being withheld at this time as charges are currently pending. It is believed that the female victim was the mother to the detained male.

