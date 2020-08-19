Man Convicted In Murder Of Michael Jordan’s Father To Be Paroled
FILE - This 1993 file photo shows James Jordan, father of Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan. Attorneys for Daniel Green, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of James Jordan, say their client deserves a new trial because they say someone tampered with evidence. James Jordan was killed July 23, 1993, and his body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp. It wasn't identified until dental records confirmed it was him. (AP Photo/Tim Boyle, File)
One of two men serving life in prison for murdering the father of Bulls legend Michael Jordan in 1993 is set to be released from prison in three years. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced yesterday it had granted Larry Demery parole. His release date is set for August 6th, 2023. Demery and childhood classmate Daniel Green were sentenced in 1996 for the shooting death of James Jordan, who was sleeping in his car in Robeson County. Green has denied the crime and is still seeking his release.