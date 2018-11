A 49-year-old Joliet man has died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in New Lenox. The incident happened Monday night at 8:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway. Emergency crews rescued the victim, who was trapped in the submerged vehicle. The victim, Andrew R. Jurvich, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox where he later passed. An investigation into the accident is underway.