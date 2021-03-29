Man Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash in Joliet Sunday Night
The Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of a unidentified male subject who was pronounced deceased at 11:46 p.m. Sunday March 28th 2021 at the intersection of Western Ave and Bluff St. in Joliet., the result of a motor vehicle crash. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident.
It was on March 28, 2021 at approximately 7:33p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Western Avenue and North Bluff Street for a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Officers located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle driven by an unidentified male driver proceeded westbound on Western Avenue after crossing the Cass Street bridge at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the right, overturned and came to final rest after striking a light pole and metal fence. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames. It was determined that the unidentified male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and he unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident at the scene.
A autopsy will be performed on Monday March 29th 2021. Final cause and manner of death will be determined after Autopsy, police and toxicology reports are obtained. End of press release.