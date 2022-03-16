Man Dies of Apparent Suicide While in Will Co. Sheriff’s Department Custody

A Frankfort man died while in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility over the weekend. 51-year-old Robert F. Vaughan was arrested on Sunday for aggravated domestic battery. He was later found unresponsive in his cell in what has been described as an apparent suicide.
Vaughn was a former police officer in the Cook County Sheriff’s Department and was sentenced in 2016 to 7.5 years in prion for robbing drug dealers of cocaine, Marijuana and contraband cigarettes while on duty. He admitted in court that he robbed eight dealers from 2011 to 2013, earning a total profit of $300,000. The robberies took place in Plainfield, Chicago, Cicero, Lyons, Melrose Park and Forest Park.
The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is handling the investigation.