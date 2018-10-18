Man Driving Drunk Kills Teen In Crash In Washington Township

A Grant Park, Illinois man is charged with aggravated DUI after crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting another vehicle head on in Washington Township. The crash happened Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 1 north of County Line Road in Will County.

According to preliminary investigations from the Illinois State Police, the Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on IL Route 1, north of County Line Road when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Nissan pick-up truck head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, 17-year old Daniel Gradilla of Chicago, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The driver of the Ford Expedition, 48-year old John Parchem, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and later charged with Aggravated DUI pending additional charges.