Man Exchanges Gunfire With Police After Confrontation At FBI’s Cincinnati Office

August 11, 2022 12:04PM CDT
CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say an armed man approached the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled after being confronted and exchanged gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement.

Officials say the man was wearing body armor and exchanged the gunfire on a highway.

Authorities have closed Interstate 71 in both directions and locked down a mile radius near the interstate.

They urged residents and business owners to lock doors and stay inside.

The episode came a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department in the wake of the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

