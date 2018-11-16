Man Found Guilty of Beating His Wife to Death in 2012

A 52-year-old Tinley Park man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday for beating his wife to death with a weight-lifting bar nearly six years ago. Bahaa Sam, beat his wife to death with the metal bar on the morning of Dec. 19, 2012. Nermeen Sam was found lying in the grass near a tree in front of her house. She had suffered severe trauma injury to the back of her head. Testimony at trial included a witness who reported seeing Bahaa Sam striking the victim outside his house while a small boy was next to him. The boy was the defendant’s son, who was 4-years-old at the time of the murder. The defendant’s three children testified against him at trial. In reaching its verdict, the jury rejected claims by Sam’s defense that he was insane or mentally ill when he committed the murder. A sentencing date for Sam has yet to be scheduled. He faces 20 to 60 years in prison.