Man Found Shot to Death in the Parking Lot of the Plainfield Recreation Center

A homicide in Plainfield on Wednesday night is now under investigation. It was at 9:55pm that Plainfield Police were called to the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, located in the 24000 block of Renwick Road after receiving a call of shots fired.. Shortly after arriving on the scene officers located a deceased adult male with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the recreation center. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.
