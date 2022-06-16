      Weather Alert

Man Found Shot to Death in the Parking Lot of the Plainfield Recreation Center

Jun 16, 2022 @ 12:01pm
Plainfield Park District Activity and Recreation Center

A homicide in Plainfield on Wednesday night is now under investigation. It was at 9:55pm that Plainfield Police were called to the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center, located in the 24000 block of Renwick Road after receiving a call of shots fired.. Shortly after arriving on the scene officers located a deceased adult male with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the recreation center. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld until all next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

Popular Posts
Starting at 8:00 tonight (Friday, June 10th,) left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the I-55/Weber Rd interchange
Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured
Two arrested after incident at Joliet truck stop
High speed chase ends after crash on I-80 in Joliet
Two More Suspected Overdose Deaths In Joliet Being Investigated
Connect With Us Listen To Us On