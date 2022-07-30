      Weather Alert

Man Has Life Threatening Injuries After Shooting in Joliet

Jul 30, 2022 @ 3:12pm
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a 28-year-old male was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday morning, at 3:29 am, Joliet Police were called to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after the victim arrived at the hospital by way of a private vehicle. The preliminary investigation showed that the victim may have been shot while in a vehicle near the 100 block of South Hammes Avenue. Officers responded to the location in question and discovered evidence of a shooting.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

