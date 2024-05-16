Man Identified In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
May 16, 2024 6:58PM CDT
The Will County Coroner has identified the motorcyclist who died in yesterday’s fatal crash in Troy Township. 50-year-old Jeffery Santora of Shorewood was pronounced dead at the scene, after the motorcycle he was riding on ran into the back of a stopped school bus. The other rider of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No children were hurt on the bus. The Will County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.