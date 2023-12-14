Man In Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Her Home

On December 13, 2023, at 10:39 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive after a 911 call was received from a female resident reporting that a male was forcefully attempting to enter the home. Upon arrival, Officers observed that a large window on the front of the residence was broken. A male was observed inside of the residence and complied with Officers’ orders to exit the residence through the front door, and he was held at the scene.

Officers entered the residence and located an unresponsive 40-year-old female in the bathroom who appeared to have been shot multiple times. After further initial investigation of this incident, it is alleged that the 47-year-old male was identified as a suspect in this shooting, and it is believed he forcefully entered the residence through the front door. He was placed into custody at the scene. The female victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Detectives and Officers secured the crime scene and conducted an extensive canvass of the neighborhood.

The male was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment of an injury believed to be caused by breaking the window. He currently remains at the hospital under police guard. The male’s identity is not being disclosed at this time, as charges are pending.

This is an isolated incident as this shooting is believed to be domestic in nature. Identification of the victim and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This case remains under active investigation by Detectives at this hour.

Joliet Police press release