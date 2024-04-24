Man in Wilmington Trying To Get Into Homes

You may have seen social media posts from a woman in Wilmington who was frightened by a male trying to get into her home and offering candy to her children. The woman who is Mexican, says the man spoke to her in Spanish and she says he is an immigrant from Venezuela and needed help. He claimed the government won’t help him so he’ll take what he wants. The woman called Wilmington police and they spoke with the man who said he needed to go south. Police Chief Adam Zink tells WJOL that even if they arrested him he would be released based on the SAFE-T Act. Instead they drove the man south and dropped him off in Kankakee.