Man Injured After Being Hit By Vehicles While Crossing Jefferson Street

A sedan traveling westbound in the 1700 block of W. Jefferson St. struck a 22-year-old male from Joliet, who was running across the street.

Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of W. Jefferson Street around 4:50 this afternoon. Witnesses and bystanders provided first aid to the victim. The Joliet Fire Department responded and transported the victim to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital with head injuries.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with officers. Witnesses stated that the victim ran southbound across Jefferson Street, through traffic. He was then struck by the sedan which was traveling West bound in the center turn lane.

Jefferson St. was closed for several hours to allow the traffic reconstructionist to process the scene. No citations have been issued at this time. The Joliet Police Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

The victim is currently at Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in critical but stable condition.