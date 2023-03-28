Video Arrest of Man Suspected Of Killing Father In Domestic Dispute on West Side

A dramatic arrest occurred Monday afternoon just one and a half hours after a fatal shooting in a home on the west side of Joliet. A 32 year old man arrested, believed to be the son of the victim.

Joliet Police Officers responded Monday afternoon at 3:57 PM to a residence in the 700 block of Fairlane Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the residence, Officers located a 50-year-old male in an open garage who had been shot. The male victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he later was pronounced deceased.

Jakeem Williams (32, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for First Degree Murder.

A preliminary investigation indicated that during an argument, Williams retrieved a handgun from his bedroom and shot his father. Officers established a perimeter around the residence and three other family members were able to safely exit the home. Following a search of the residence, it was determined that Williams had fled the area following the shooting.

Officers and Detectives on the scene were able to identify a vehicle that Williams may be driving, and this information was disseminated to area law enforcement agencies. A short time later, it was learned that Williams was taken into custody after being stopped by Will County Sheriff Deputies in the vehicle at Route 53 and Hoff Road near Elwood. Joliet Police Department personnel responded to the traffic stop and took custody of Williams. It was at 5:29 p.m. that 12 police squad cars converged onto Route 53 and Hoff Road. Williams was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Identification of the victim and cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.