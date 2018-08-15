Man Killed on Interstate 80 Still Unidentified

Illinois State Police have released a photo of the pedestrian who was killed while walking on Interstate 80 on Sunday morning. It was just after 12:30 a.m. westbound on I-80 just west of Larkin Avenue that a minivan hit and killed an unidentified individual who was walking in the roadway. The John Doe was last seen alive in the area of Jackson and Scott Streets according to authorities. An investigation into the man’s identity continues, anyone with information that could identify this individual is asked to call State Police District 5 at 815-726-6377.