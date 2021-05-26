Man Missing from Crete Residence
The Will County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 63-year-old Crete Township man. Raymond Martin was last seen on Saturday, May 22. He was on foot around 7:30pm at his home near the E. Exchange and S. Klemme Road area. Martin suffers from dementia and requires medication.
Raymond Martin is described as a white male,, 5’11” tall, and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and light skin complexion. He has a tattoo on his left upper arm that reads: “Ray” and a religious cross tattoo on his left ring finger. Martin was last seen wearing a red flannel long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He has no cell phone, cash, or bank cards with him.
It is believed that Martin was observed hitchhiking on Exchange Road between Route 394 and just across the Indiana border. Martin is known to frequent the Matteson and south side of Chicago areas.
If you see Raymond Martin or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact 911.