Man Released From Minooka Grain Elevator
Courtesy of Brian McNichols of MMI Guns
A man was released from a grain elevator in Minooka after becoming trapped for almost four hours. Minooka Fire crews were called to the Minooka Grain and Lumber in the 200 block of Mondamin, where a man was trapped in the grain elevator up to his waist. He was reported in good condition during the rescue, which saw crews called in from around the area to assist. Chief William Offerman from the Elwood Fire Protection District called into the Kevin Kollins Show to discuss the incident and the rescue.
Crews were able to free the man shortly after 4:00, where he later refused further medical treatment.