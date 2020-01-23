      Weather Alert

Man Released From Minooka Grain Elevator

Jan 23, 2020 @ 3:31pm
Courtesy of Brian McNichols of MMI Guns

A man was released from a grain elevator in Minooka after becoming trapped for almost four hours. Minooka Fire crews were called to the Minooka Grain and Lumber in the 200 block of Mondamin, where a man was trapped in the grain elevator up to his waist. He was reported in good condition during the rescue, which saw crews called in from around the area to assist. Chief William Offerman from the Elwood Fire Protection District called into the Kevin Kollins Show to discuss the incident and the rescue.

Crews were able to free the man shortly after 4:00, where he later refused further medical treatment.

Courtesy of Brian McNichols of MMI Guns
Courtesy of Brian McNichols of MMI Guns
Courtesy of Brian McNichols of MMI Guns

 

Popular Posts
High School Football
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
Measure To Cover Hearing Aid Costs For Seniors Becomes Law
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington