Man Sentenced In 2017 Beecher Crash That Killed Family

January 4, 2023 2:05PM CST
Sean Woulfe, Will County Adult Detention Facility

An Orland Park man who pleaded guilty to causing a deadly 2017 crash was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday. Sean Woulfe was charged with five counts of reckless homicide. The 30-year-old defendant killed a pregnant woman and her three young children during a collision in suburban Beecher. Will County prosecutors say Woulfe was speeding over 80 miles per hour when his pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into the family’s vehicle.

Woulfe will receive 172 days credit for time he has already served in custody.

