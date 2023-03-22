Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Car Chase that Ended in Will County

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced today to 22 years in prison after a carjacking in Chicago and subsequent car chase that ended on I-55 in Shorewood. Jordan Henry was sentenced on Wednesday afternoon by Will County Circuit Judge Bertani-Tomczak.

At 10:55 a.m. on February 23, 2022, Henry attempted to carjack an individual entering his vehicle outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chicago’s Lincoln Park area. He aimed his gun at the victim’s face and the victim fled the scene with the car keys, preventing Henry from taking the vehicle. Henry did, however, steal the victim’s phone from his car before fleeing the scene in his own vehicle.

Approximately 25 minutes later, Henry committed a second, unrelated crime of carjacking when he aimed his gun at the body of a 69-year-old man in a black Volkswagen Jetta at 1802 Diversey Parkway who was working as an uber driver. Henry ordered the man out of the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the area with the Jetta.

Law enforcement identified a vehicle matching the Jetta’s description being driven on I-94 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Henry instead accelerated and led police on a pursuit that continued into Will County where the car Henry was driving reached speeds exceeding 100 mph. The Shorewood Police Department placed “stop sticks” on the roadway which caused the tires to deflate.

Henry continued to travel on the flat tires until he lost control of the vehicle and almost struck a police squad car before crashing into a grass embankment area by the roadway off I-55 near I-80. He got out of the stolen vehicle and began leading officers on a foot chase. The Illinois State Police deployed a K-9 who attempted to stop the defendant. Henry began to punch the police K-9 as he attempted to get away by running into a marshy area, at which point he was taken into custody.