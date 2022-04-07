Man Shot By Joliet Police

One person is hospitalized after he was shot by police in Joliet. Authorities say the shooting happened during a traffic stop last night in the 100 block of Linden Avenue. A passenger armed with a gun ran off. An officer caught up to the suspect, who refused multiple commands regarding the handgun. The officer then shot the armed suspect, who continued to flee before he was found by officers hiding nearby. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where his condition isn’t known. A handgun was recovered at the scene and the incident is under investigation.
Joliet Police Press Release below:
On April 6, 2022, at 11:12 PM, an Officer-involved shooting took place in the 100 block of Linden Avenue following a traffic stop in which a male passenger fled from the vehicle while armed with a handgun. An Officer caught up to the suspect, who refused multiple commands regarding the handgun. The Officer then discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers. Officers immediately rendered medical assistance upon the discovery of the suspect. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The Officers were transported to a local hospital in accordance with policy. The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was immediately notified to conduct the investigation of the shooting and have taken over the scene.
This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Any further updates released regarding this incident will come from the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.