Man Shot By Police In Joliet Dies

A man who was shot by police in Joliet is now dead. Authorities say officers were called out Monday to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers encountered a man walking and holding a handgun. Officers shot the armed man, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead last night. The incident remains under investigation. The officers are on paid leave pending an investigation. This case continues to be under active investigation by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.