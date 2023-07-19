1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Shot By Police In Joliet Dies

July 19, 2023 5:22AM CDT
Share
Man Shot By Police In Joliet Dies
File photo – Emergency Responder

A man who was shot by police in Joliet is now dead. Authorities say officers were called out Monday to the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers encountered a man walking and holding a handgun. Officers shot the armed man, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead last night. The incident remains under investigation. The officers are on paid leave pending an investigation. This case continues to be under active investigation by the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Popular Posts

1

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
2

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
3

Joliet Police Arrest Man In Connection To Harrah's Fireworks Incident
4

Early morning Sunday shooting in Joliet under investigation
5

July Fourth Weekend Fire In Joliet

Recent Posts