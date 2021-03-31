Man Shot in Chest in Bolingbrook Parking Lot
Bolingbrook/md
Bolingbrook Police are sharing details after a man was shot in the chest in a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. It was 4:08pm that authorities were called to the parking of the Walmart at 200 South Bolingbrook Drive for a report of a male subject shot in the chest. An investigation revealed that the victim and the offender had a dispute and are possibly known to each other. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
A light-skinned African-American male wearing a white puffy coat, black or gray shirt and tan pants was observed running from the scene into a townhome area south of the parking lot.
Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620,