Man Shot Near Downtown Parking Garage, Found By Casino

On July 29, 2024, at 5:08 a.m., Officers responded to Harrah’s Casino (151 North Joliet Street) for a male that had arrived at this location after reportedly being shot at a different location in downtown Joliet. Upon arrival, Officers located a 37-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to each of his legs. The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

During this investigation, Officers and Detectives learned that as the victim was near the east entrance of the Ottawa Street parking deck, a male suspect approached him from a nearby alley to the south. It is believed that an argument ensued, and the suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him twice. The suspect then fled the area. It was learned that the victim walked westbound through the parking deck towards Harrah’s Casino, where he was discovered by casino personnel.

This is an active investigation in its early stages. This appears to be a targeted shooting. Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.