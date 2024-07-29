1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Man Shot Near Downtown Parking Garage, Found By Casino

July 29, 2024 5:02PM CDT
Share
Man Shot Near Downtown Parking Garage, Found By Casino
Harrah’s Casino Joliet

On July 29, 2024, at 5:08 a.m., Officers responded to Harrah’s  Casino (151 North Joliet Street) for a male that had arrived at this location after reportedly being  shot at a different location in downtown Joliet. Upon arrival, Officers located a 37-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to each of his legs. The victim was transported to  Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. The victim’s injuries are  considered to be non-life threatening. 

During this investigation, Officers and Detectives learned that as the victim was near the east  entrance of the Ottawa Street parking deck, a male suspect approached him from a nearby alley  to the south. It is believed that an argument ensued, and the suspect displayed a handgun and  fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him twice. The suspect then fled the area. It was  learned that the victim walked westbound through the parking deck towards Harrah’s Casino,  where he was discovered by casino personnel.  

This is an active investigation in its early stages. This appears to be a targeted shooting. Anyone  with video footage or information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Joliet  Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County  Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish  to remain anonymous.

Popular Posts

1

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines
2

Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase Along I-80
3

Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center In Joliet Is Being Sold
4

Photo Gallery: Joliet Crews Out In Full Force Trying To Clear Trees from Roadways
5

Twelve Sent To Hospitals In Joliet After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Recent Posts