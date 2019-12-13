      Weather Alert

Man Struck by Vehicle On Plainfield Road Dies

Dec 13, 2019 @ 5:28pm

The man who was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning has succumbed to his injuries. Dennis Ledenbach Jr of Joliet died just before 11:00am this morning at Amita St. Joseph Hospital.

Ledenbach was riding home from a local restaurant, when he was tragically hit in the 2400 block of Plainfield Road near six corners on Monday, December 9th. He was found by Crest Hill Police just before 4:00am, where Chief Ed Clark said the crash happened, and taken to the hospital, where he passed away. Police are still trying to find the culprit behind this deadly hit-and-run, and if you have any information, you’re asked to call Crest Hill Police Investigator Joel Stein at 815-741-5115, or leave a tip anonymously with the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.

