Man Trapped Under Construction Equipment in Channahon

A Coal City man was injured Wednesday afternoon after the construction equipment he was operating rolled over and trapped him at a project he was working on with the Channahon Park District at the Arroyo Trails Park on Silver Leaf Circle. WJOL’s Scott Slocum reported from the scene of the crash that the man was trapped in the implement for about a half hour, then removed with the help of several fire agencies. It has been reported that the man suffered major injuries to one of his arms, but sustained no further complications. He was airlifted via helicopter from Minooka Community High School South Campus to a Chicago area hospital, where his condition is currently unknown at this time. The investigation into how this all happened is well underway, with several local agencies, including OSHA. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL for the latest on this developing story.

