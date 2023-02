Photo: Joliet Police

Police are looking for a man who used a counterfeit bill at a McDonald’s’ in Joliet. The suspect reportedly used the phony money to pay for his order at the fast-food joint at 1421 Riverboat Center Drive. He was last seen speeding away in a Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is encouraged to contact Detective Gombosi at (815)724-3188.