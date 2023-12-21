Man Who Confesses To Shooting Mother Charged With First Degree Murder

Justen Holman (21, Plainfield) was processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of First Degree Murder. Holman was taken into custody on December 20, 2023, in the 1500 block of North Larkin Avenue after indicating to Officers that he had recently killed someone at his residence in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane. Officers located Holman’s 48-year-old mother at the Langsford Lane residence who appeared to have been sustained gunshot wounds and she was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Officers recovered the handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

After reviewing the facts of this case, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved the above listed charge. Holman was processed and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

(Joliet, Illinois – December 20, 2023) – On December 20, 2023, at 12:48 PM, Officers responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of North Larkin Avenue after a 911 call was received from a 21-year-old male wishing to turn himself in for an unknown crime. Officers arrived and made contact with the male, who indicated to Officers that he had killed someone at his residence located in the 6400 block of Langsford Lane. The male was detained by Officers.

Upon conducting an immediate welfare check at the residence on Langsford Lane, Officers located an unresponsive 48-year-old female who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds, inside of the home. Additional Officers and Detectives arrived and conducted an extensive canvass of the scene. The female victim was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers transported the detained male to the Joliet Police Department for questioning. Identification of the male is being withheld at this time as charges are currently pending. It is believed that the female victim was the mother to the detained male.

This incident remains under active investigation by Detectives. Identification of the victim and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. Updated information will be provided pending further developments in this case.

