Man Who Died at Will County Jail Had Threatened the Mayor of Crest Hill

August 23, 2022 11:48PM CDT
Richard Walkey

The 78-year old inmate who died at the Will County jail over the weekend has been identified as the man who had previously threatened the mayor of Crest Hill. Richard Walkey was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, August 20th. Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has announced that Walkey died as the result of natural causes. He had been in jail since July when he was arrested for threatening Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman.

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigated the death.

