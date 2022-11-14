Man Who Pleaded Guilty On Jan. 6 Riot Charged In Deadly I-55 Crash

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

An Auburn man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the U.S. Capitol riot last year is charged in a deadly crash on I-55 last week in Sangamon County. The State Journal Register reports Shane Woods was arrested for reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and fleeing/eluding police. A North Carolina woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods’ vehicle last Tuesday. Woods was driving the wrong way on I-55 at the time of the accident.