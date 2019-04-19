Man Who Pretended To Be Missing Illinois Boy Faces New Charges
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 18, 2019 @ 9:45 PM

An Ohio man accused of pretending to be a missing Illinois boy is facing new charges including identify theft.  Federal prosecutors say a grand jury upped the charges against Brian Rini this week to two counts of making false statements and aggravated identity theft.  The 23-year-old was initially charged earlier this month after DNA testing proved he was not Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011.  Rini is a convicted felon who has falsely claimed to be a victim of sex trafficking twice before.  His arraignment is set for tomorrow.

