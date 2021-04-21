Man Who Refused To Wear A Mask At Planet Fitness Gets Into Fight
Guy Irampaye (20, Rockford) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for the offenses of Aggravated Battery (2), Aggravated Resisting a Peace Officer, Criminal Damage to Property and Resisting a Peace Officer.
On April 20, 2021 at approximately 6:57AM, Officers responded to the Planet Fitness (2852 Plainfield Road) about a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Irampaye was causing a disturbance within the gym after refusing to wear a mask as requested by employees. Irampaye then refused to leave the premises. Irampaye swung at a male employee and knocked the phone out of his hand as he attempted to dial 911. Irampaye then shoved a second male employee in the chest at which time Irampaye ran through the gym and damaged a rear door by forcing it open. Joliet Police Officers and a Rockdale Officer who was in the area encountered Irampaye who refused Officers commands to submit to arrest. Irampaye attempted to flee from Officers but was quickly placed into custody after a short struggle.
Joliet police department press release