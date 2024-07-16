1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Manhattan Fire Protection District Responds to Severe Weather Impact in Manhattan Township and Village of Manhattan

July 16, 2024 10:13AM CDT
Share
Manhattan Fire Protection District Responds to Severe Weather Impact in Manhattan Township and Village of Manhattan
Manhattan storm damage

On July 15th at approximately 9:44 p.m., a large area of the Village of Manhattan, Manhattan Township, and Wilton Center were impacted by severe weather, including damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadic activity. 

Manhattan storm damage

Widespread property damage has occurred in the Ranch Oaks Subdivision in Manhattan Township leaving residents without power for an extended period.  Three homes sustained significant damage from fallen trees, while other houses, structures, and vehicles throughout the subdivision were moderately damaged. 

 

First responders and emergency teams responded to the impacted area with a total of 40 calls for service. A full-still for additional resources was activated with assistants from Frankfort, Mokena, Lockport, and Manteno Fire Protection District.   

Manhattan storm damage

Powerlines and trees are down throughout Manhattan and Wilton Center. ComEd, Manhattan Township, and Village of Manhattan personnel are managing clean-up efforts. 

 

No injuries to civilians or firefighters have been reported. 

 

Residents are encouraged to avoid down power lines and fallen trees. Residents are being advised to avoid damaged areas. Please stay out of these areas and follow road closure signage to allow first responders access. 

 

An emergency response from multiple local agencies is underway in the affected areas.

 

In addition to last night’s severe weather, Will County is under ana heat advisory for today, where temperatures are expected to rise by mid-day. Cooling centers are available throughout Will County at local municipalities. Please check the following map and list for cooling centers in Will County: https://www.willcountyema.org/warmingcooling

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Accident This Morning On I-80
2

One Man Dead After Falling From High Rise I-355 Bridge
3

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House
4

C&S Wholesale Grocers Set To Acquire Two Local Grocery Stores
5

Storm Damage Clean-Up And I-55 Is Shut Down In Either Direction Due to Downed Power Lines

Recent Posts