Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue
Aug 1, 2022 @ 9:45am
The
Manhattan Fun Fair and Bingo
event on 8/5 from 4-8pm (bingo is at 7pm) and enjoy delicious treats from the Creamery and a portion of your purchase will be donated to Forget Me Not Animal Rescue (FMNR) to help us save lives!
FB Link:
Family Fun Fair
Admission Bracelets: Pre-sale bracelets are available at Manhattan Crafts & Gifts and other area businesses (more details to come).
* Pre-sale tickets available in person at Manhattan Crafts & Gift $8.00
* Pre-sale online tickets at the Forget Me Not Rescue FB page $9.00
* Day of / at the door tickets $10.00
• ALL kids age 1 to 16 must have an event bracelet to enter. 17+ are free.
Most activities are covered by the wristband, but there will be some that will have a small fee.
Bring cash – no ATM on site – will have a card reader at some stations
Bragging Rights: Team Linus vs Team Maddie
Are you Team Linus the Cat or Maddie the Pup? Help Linus and Maddie win bragging rights for the year – the team with the most points wins!
How can you help your team win?
• Purchase a Team Linus or Team Maddie admission bracelet; each bracelet earns them a point.
• Wear cat or pup themed gear to show you are Team Linus or Team Maddie and sore a point for your team.
• Take a picture with our themed photo boards and tag us with #FMNRTeamLinus or #FMNRTeamMaddie to earn another point.
• Participate in the extra activities to raise even more money to support Team Linus or Team Maddie!
Activities for the Kids:
Cake Walk $1.00 per round
Bounce House
Dunk Tank $5.00 for 3 throws
Water Balloon Toss
Bozo Bucket
Ring Toss
Connect 4
Jenga
Pick-a-duck
Face Painting $2.00 per design
Adopt a “Pet” $5.00 per adoption
Pin the Tail on Linus or Maddie
Photo Board & Selfie Station
For the Adults:
Bags games
Scavenger Hunt
Bingo $10 per book & $1 per ink dauber
50/50 Split the Treat Jar – tickets are 2 for $1 / 10 for $5 / 20 for $10
5 Themed Raffle Baskets: Linus the Cat, Maddie the Pup, Lucky Lotto (must be 18 with proof of ID to win), Fantastic Family Fun, or It’s A Mystery! – tickets are 2 for $1 / 10 for $5 / 20 for $10
The after party at Midtown Bar & Grill will have a separate 50/50 split the pot game, a drink special, & a raffle basket.
