Manhattan Man Stared Down Death After Contracting COVID-19
COVID-19 Survivor talks about his experience
Doctors told him he was a miracle after being on a ventilator for 6 days.
A 46 year old Manhattan man says he was in good health and couldn’t believe it when he woke up on Saturday, March 21st with a fever.
Mark Aklyama is an Olympia Fields detective and because he’s a first responder he was tested on the next day, Sunday but didn’t get the results until Thursday. His fever spiked to 104 degrees. He was hospitalized at Silver Cross by April 3rd. By the next day his wife told him he had to go on a ventilator but Mark said no.
Mark gets emotional recounting what happened on April 5th.
He was on the ventilator for 6 days. He was sedated but when he was awake he says it was painful to breath. Doctors can’t pinpoint any one drug or therapy that saved his life but called his recovery a miracle. He’s still using oxygen to breath and the extent of scar tissue on his lungs is not known yet. To hear the entire interview click below.
Listen here