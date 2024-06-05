Manhattan Names Police Chief Jeff Wold New Village Administrator

Manhattan Police Chief Jeff Wold will assume the duties of Village Administrator following board action at a meeting held Tuesday evening in the Village Hall.

Marc Nelson, Community Development Director, has been serving as interim Village Administrator since the position became vacant.

Wold has been serving as Manhattan’s Police Chief since August of 2021 and has 27 years of police experience. He most recently completed a special training course at the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Command Course (NCC) in Quantico, VA. During his tenure, the police department was also recognized for its excellence in law enforcement policy management by Lexipol, a national agency serving more than 2 million public safety and government professionals.

Prior to his time in Manhattan, Wold served in the Village of Channahon. Wold will be replaced as police chief by Commander Ryan Gulli who was also hired in 2021 and was approved by the Village Board. Gulli previously worked for the Village of Midlothian. Mayor Mike Adrieansen stated, “I am glad we have two qualified individuals already working for the Village capable of filling these positions. I am confident they will be an asset to the Village of Manhattan.”

Both have significant police experience and Wold filled in as Channahon’s Interim Village Administrator for several months while serving as Chief of Police. “I am excited to get started as the Village Administrator and assist Mayor Adrieansen and the Village Trustees with their plans to improve the Village and continue to make Manhattan a great place to live, work, or visit,” stated Wold. Commander Gulli supervised patrol, investigations, and served as Manhattan’s K9 Officer. Gulli states he is up to the challenge and looks forward to the opportunity.

“It is an honor to be promoted to Chief of Police for the Village of Manhattan. It is my goal to continue making our community the safest community in Illinois.” Wold and Gulli will officially begin their new duties on Wednesday, June 5th.

Photos provided by the Village of Manhattan.