Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

From left, Casey Cast, Sarah Biggerstaff, Haley Sullivan

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants.

Casey Cast, a 24-year-old female from Shorewood was taken into custody by Manhattan Police detectives on the afternoon of December 16th, 2022 at her residence in the 700 block of Cottage Street, and subsequently booked into the Will County jail. Cast posted $2,500.00 for her bond on December 20, 2022 and was released pending a court date.

Sarah Biggerstaff, a 28-year-old female from Joliet turned herself into the Will County Sheriff’s Police on the evening of December 16th, 2022. Biggerstaff posted $2,000.00 bond and was released later that evening with a court date having been issued.

Haley Sullivan, a 24-year-old female, from Joliet was taken into custody by the Grundy County Sheriff’s office at the scene of a traffic stop on the morning of December 20, 2022. She was later transported to the Will County jail. Sullivan will remain in custody until she posts bond or a court date is issued. Sullivan’s bond is set at $98,000.

Detective Pomaranski was in charge of this investigation. Pomaranski stated, “This was a very complex investigation involving hundreds of hours of video footage and coordinating with the Corporate Authorities of the BP Minit Mart to determine the actual amount of theft and each offenders level of involvement.”

Manhattan Police press release