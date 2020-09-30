      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Manhattan Terminates Discussions with NorthPoint Development

Sep 30, 2020 @ 1:25pm
Say No To Northpoint sign/Erin Gallagher

The village of Manhattan has announced that they are terminating discussions with the leaders of NorthPoint Development’s Compass Business Park. In 2017, NorthPoint Development, announced their intentions to build a 2500-acre light industrial project, the Compass Business Park, which would border the village. In a statement to the media, the village says that they have attempted to work with NorthPoint to mitigate the impact of the project on Manhattan only to be met with stall tactics and empty promises.

Mayor Jamie Doyle has stated that he will be asking County, State and Federal help to oppose the project and any special legislation that is needed for the park to move forward.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington