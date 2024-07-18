Manley and Cappel Host Upcoming Annual Back-to-School Fair

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, and State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, are inviting local families to the Annual Back to School Fair, which will take place at the University of St. Francis, St. Clare Campus, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

“I’m proud to announce our annual Back to School Fair and to provide essential supplies to our community’s students. This event isn’t just about giveaways — it’s also about coming together as a community to connect families with vital services,” stated Manley.

Over 32 businesses, organizations, and non-profits, including Will County, Spanish Community Center, Joliet YMCA, After The Peanut, libraries, and many local social service organizations, will be organizing giveaways and/or informing families of their services.

Families can experience a Touch-a-Bus and Joliet Fire Department Touch-a-Truck outside. Inside, children are welcome to color, participate in arts and crafts, and view martial arts demonstrations from Thrive Shorei & Goju Karate.

“Our Back to School Fair looks to alleviate some of the stress experienced by so many parents and children during this hectic back-to-school season,” said Manley.