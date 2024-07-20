Manley and Cappel Meet and Discuss With School Superintendents

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, met with state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, at her district office in Crest Hill last week for a sit-down with superintendents from regional school districts to discuss legislation and issues facing children, families, and schools.

“Effective legislation starts with open dialogue. By meeting with superintendents in and around our districts, Senator Cappel and I are building the cooperation necessary to tackle the challenges facing our education system,” said Manley.

Superintendents Rachel Kinder of Minooka CCSD 201, Karla Guseman of Joliet Township High School District 204, Glenn Wood of Plainfield CCSD 202, Paul Schrik of Troy CSD 30-C and Andalib Khelghati of Oswego CUSD 308 discussed with Manley and Cappel a range of issues, including education mandates, special needs and mental health support, vaping, and teacher shortages.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to sit down with the superintendents that serve our communities. Their expertise, dedication and guidance are invaluable as we work towards legislative solutions that prioritize the well-being and success of every child,” said Manley.