Manley Celebrates the Opening of Romeo Crossing Park’s New Wiggly Field Dog Park

August 22, 2024 12:09PM CDT
Photo: Rep. Manley at the Wiggly Field Park ribbon-cutting ceremony in Romeoville, IL

On August 12, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, welcomed the Wiggly Field Dog Park opening with a ribbon-cutting celebration in Romeoville. This dog park is part of the larger Romeo Crossing Park development project at 400 W. Romeo Road.

The 7-acre dog park features two fenced areas for small dogs and large dogs, respectively. It also features amenities such as benches, shelters, water fountains for owners and pets, an agility course, and waste disposal. Visit the Romeoville Recreation Center at 900 W. Romeo Road to secure your membership or daily pass.

“Wiggly Field is a great first addition to Romeo Crossing Park. Romeoville is hard at work creating value for the community, and I’m looking forward to being a continued partner in the Park’s development,” stated Manley. Future developments at Romeo Crossing Park will include a playground, fitness space, additional shelters, restrooms, additional parking space, and a ‘miracle field’ for children with special needs.

“I would like to thank Romeoville Mayor John Noak and the Romeoville Village Parks and Recreation Department for bringing this project to life,” said Manley.

