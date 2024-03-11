Manley Continues Efforts to Provide Luggage to Foster Children

To ensure that foster children are being provided with luggage to help them move their belongings, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is encouraging residents to donate their new or gently used luggage to her ongoing Luggage for Foster Kids Donation Drive. So far, the drive has collected over 130 pieces of luggage from community members. Manley was inspired to begin the donation drive after learning that many foster children do not have luggage to transport their items, forcing them to use trash bags as they move from place to place. Ensuring that foster children have the basic dignity afforded to them by owning a piece of luggage and being able to store and transport their belongings like their peers, can help alleviate the stigma that can come with being a foster child. Residents who would like to donate their luggage can set up a pickup or drop-off time with Manley’s district office by texting or calling 815-725-2741.

“Foster children face many difficulties that other children their age don’t have to deal with,” said Manley. “By providing them with something as basic as a piece of luggage, together we can eliminate some unnecessary embarrassment. I have been inspired by the overwhelming generosity of people not only from my district but beyond. People have embraced the idea that this is something we can do to make the life of a foster child better. So if you have any luggage that you are no longer using and can afford to give away, please donate to my ongoing Luggage for Foster Kids Donation Drive.”