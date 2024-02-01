Manley Donates Dozens of Pieces of Luggage to Foster Children, Announces Continuation of her Luggage Drive for Foster Children

In order to ensure that foster kids are given the basic dignity of being able to use luggage to transport their belongings when they move from location to location, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, connected dozens of foster children with donated pieces of luggage. Fosters kids often have to use garbage bags to pack their belongings in when they move, which can be embarrassing and further stigmatize them. To help connect foster children with luggage, Manley is announcing a permanent continuation of her luggage drive, giving community members the opportunity to donate any unneeded luggage to her office year-round. Residents looking to donate their luggage can contact Manley’s district office to set up a pick-up or drop-off time by calling or texting 815-725-2741 or emailing [email protected].

“Being in the foster care system can be difficult for children, and having to experience indignities such as having to use a garbage bag to transport their belongings only adds to that difficulty,” said Manley. “Giving a foster child something as simple as a piece of luggage can go a long way in preventing them from feeling different from other children. I am thrilled with the outpouring of support from the community through their donation of luggage to these kids, and I am excited to continue to host this luggage drive and get as many foster children a piece of luggage as we can.”