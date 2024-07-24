Manley Highlights Senior Health and Wellness Expo 2024 at Ovation Center

Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is proud to promote the Senior Health and Wellness Expo 2024, which will take place on Friday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ovation Center on 349 S. Weber Road in Romeoville. This free event is dedicated to providing seniors with a wealth of resources and services to enhance their health and well-being.

“I would like to thank Senior Services of Will County for hosting the Senior Health and Wellness Expo 2024,” stated Manley. “Together, we are committed to supporting the well-being of our community’s senior population, and this event is a great way to connect them with the resources they need.”

The expo will feature over 50 vendors offering a variety of services, including health checks, vaccines, and mini-classes. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local providers such as Senior Services of Will County, Discover Wellness, Midwest Mediplan Advisors, and Friends Over Fifty. These organizations, along with many others, will be available to offer valuable information and support to seniors in the community.

Attendees are encouraged to register ahead of time on Eventbrite. While registration is not required, seniors who pre-register will be entered into a drawing for a free 1-year membership to the Ovation Center.