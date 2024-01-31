Manley Highlights State Investment in Local Higher Education Institutions

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is praising the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s (IBHE) decision to award tens of millions of dollars in capital grants to two universities in Will County.

“From roads to bridges to buildings, it is important that we are keeping our critical infrastructure well-kept and up-to-date,” said Manley. “Providing institutions of higher education with grants to meet their infrastructure goals will ensure that we can keep as many resources in the classroom as possible while still keeping our infrastructure working and safe.”

IBHE recently awarded $400 million in grants through the Independent Colleges Capital Grant Program to institutions of higher education throughout Illinois. Two universities in Will County, Lewis University and the University of St. Francis, were awarded a combined total of over $20 million through the grant program. These grants can be used to help institutions construct, repair, and renovate infrastructure on campus in order to help provide a better learning experience for students.

During her time in the General Assembly, Manley has worked to make higher education more affordable and accessible to students. Last year, she helped pass a budget that included $100 million in new funding for MAP Grants and expanded the AIM HIGH Scholarship. Manley also helped allocate $22 million to the Workforce Equity Initiative, which will help connect young people to training that will prepare them for high-paying jobs.

“Higher education is an important piece of preparing young adults for their future,” said Manley. “Providing our students with high-quality and affordable opportunities for them to learn the skills that will help them succeed in their future goals will put both our young people and our state on a path to success going forward.”