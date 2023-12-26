Manley Hosts Luggage for Foster Kids Donation Drive

As part of her efforts to give back this holiday season, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is hosting a donation drive to provide luggage to children in the foster care system.

“With the holidays being a time for giving gifts, now is the perfect time to give back to those in need in our community,” said Manley. “Foster children often do not have a convenient way to carry their belongings. Not only can this be impractical, but it can also be a source of embarrassment. Foster children should have a secure way to transport their clothes and valuables, which is why I am encouraging residents to donate their new or used luggage this holiday season.”

Fosters kids, many of whom have to move frequently, often have to use garbage bags or grocery bags to move. In order to help foster kids acquire luggage, Manley is hosting a Luggage Donation Drive through the end of January. The donation drive will accept gently used or new pieces of luggage. Residents looking to donate their luggage can contact Manley’s district office to set up a pick-up or drop-off time by calling or texting 815-725-2741 or emailing [email protected].

“With the many struggles that foster kids already face, providing them the normalcy of owning something as simple as a piece of luggage can make a big difference,” said Manley. “If you own any extra pieces of new or gently used luggage that you no longer need, I would urge you to donate them and help make a child’s day.”