Manley Hosts Luggage for Foster Kids Donation Drive

December 26, 2023 6:01AM CST
Illinois state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet

As part of her efforts to give back this holiday season, state Rep. Natalie  Manley, D-Joliet, is hosting a donation drive to provide luggage to children in the foster care  system. 

“With the holidays being a time for giving gifts, now is the perfect time to give back to those in  need in our community,” said Manley. “Foster children often do not have a convenient way to  carry their belongings. Not only can this be impractical, but it can also be a source of  embarrassment. Foster children should have a secure way to transport their clothes and  valuables, which is why I am encouraging residents to donate their new or used luggage this  holiday season.” 

Fosters kids, many of whom have to move frequently, often have to use garbage bags or grocery  bags to move. In order to help foster kids acquire luggage, Manley is hosting a Luggage  Donation Drive through the end of January. The donation drive will accept gently used or new  pieces of luggage. Residents looking to donate their luggage can contact Manley’s district office  to set up a pick-up or drop-off time by calling or texting 815-725-2741 or emailing  [email protected]

“With the many struggles that foster kids already face, providing them the normalcy of owning  something as simple as a piece of luggage can make a big difference,” said Manley. “If you own  any extra pieces of new or gently used luggage that you no longer need, I would urge you to  donate them and help make a child’s day.” 

