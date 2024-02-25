Manley Participates in Local “Random Acts of Kindness Day” Event

In recognition of National Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17th and in partnership with the local non-profit Angelic Kindness, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, spent the morning at the Fountaindale Library distributing candy and stickers to all who entered. This annual event is just one of the initiatives that Angelic Kindness has to help spread happiness around the community. In addition to participating in the Random Acts of Kindness initiative, Manley is working with Angelic Kindness to install a “Buddy Bench” at a local school, which will allow students to sit on the bench, indicating to others that they would like a friend to talk to. The buddy bench project is an effort to promote inclusivity and friendship on the playground. For more information on Random Acts of Kindness Day or Angelic Kindness, please visit angelickindness.org.

“It was great to spend the day talking with constituents and watching their faces brighten as I handed them candy and reminded them it was Random Acts of Kindness Day,” said Manley. “We all lead busy lives, without question, but taking a few moments to make another person smile is such a fulfilling and simple way to make our community a better place. Thank you to Angelic Kindness for their work in spreading joy throughout our community and for hosting this wonderful event to help residents have an opportunity to participate in making our community a bit brighter one kind act at a time.”