Manley Recognizes Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Continues Efforts to Support Survivors

In order to raise awareness of human trafficking and the dangers it poses to Illinoisians, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is highlighting January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“Despite how devastating human trafficking can be to survivors, it is one of the most under-reported and under-identified crimes,” said Manley. “To help protect survivors and combat this terrible crime, I encourage residents to join me in taking a few moments during Human Trafficking Awareness Month to learn the common signs of human trafficking and how to report potential trafficking to the correct authorities.”

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking occurs when a person uses force, fraud or coercion to control another person for labor or commercial sex act purposes. In order to help recognize potential human trafficking, the Hotline encourages residents to look out for a number of common signs of human trafficking. These include a person deferring to someone they are with, fearful or timid behavior, a sudden or dramatic change in behavior, and indications the person is being denied basic necessities. For additional tips and to report suspected human trafficking, please visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s website at humantraffickinghotline.org or call 888-373-7888.

During her time in the General Assembly, Manley has worked to protect victims of human trafficking. In 2021, Manley cosponsored legislation that expanded human trafficking training requirements to employees of truck stops and restaurants. This year, Manley voted for legislation preventing young survivors of human trafficking from being tried as adults if they commit a crime against their abuser, helping protect them from legal punishment for defending themselves or escaping from a perpetrator.

“It’s hard to wrap our heads around this issue, let alone understand the gravity,” said Manley. “While we have taken steps in the right direction, I know that there is still more that needs to be done, and I look forward to working with survivor organizations and law enforcement to find ways to prevent human trafficking in our community and across Illinois.”